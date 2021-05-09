COVID-19 crisis: Ramesh Pokhriyal donates Rs 1.5 cr from MPLAD fund for medical equipment purchase in Haridwar

By Amit Kumar Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has donated Rs 1.5 crore from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLAD) fund for the purchase of medical equipment in his Lok Sabha Constituency Haridwar to fight the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds will be utilised at four Dedicated Covid Health Centres (DCHC) at Haridwar, including Baba Barfani, Base Hospital, Mela Hospital and Civil Hospital Roorkee. Speaking to ANI, Pokhriyal said that all efforts are being made to ensure that there is no shortage of medical supplies.

"The entire country is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and all our doctors and healthcare workers are engaged in the care of patients. The Central Government is providing all the facilities in all the hospitals and Covid Care Centers of the country," the Union Minister told ANI. He added, "Every effort is being made to ensure that there is no shortage of necessary medical equipment for COVID-19 treatment in the country. We will defeat the pandemic under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

The Education Minister has recently recovered from COVID-19. The country is currently witnessing a devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, with over 4,03,738 fresh cases and 4,092 deaths in the last 24 hours. The cumulative caseload reached 2,22,96,414, including 37,36,648 active cases, 1,83,17,404 discharges and 2,42,362 deaths. (ANI)

