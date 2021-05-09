L&T donates 24 ventilators to South GJ, hands over equipment to state BJP chief

EPC major Larsen & Toubro on Sunday said it has donated 24 ventilators to designated COVID care hospitals in South Gujarat amid the surging infection cases.

The medical equipment was handed by the city-based company to C R Patil, a Member of Parliament who also heads the BJP in Gujarat in the presence of other officials, a statement said.

The company has procured and supplied 24 ventilators in an effort to immediately alleviate the shortage of medical equipment in South Gujarat as the infections are increasing, the statement said.

The ventilators have been provided to SMIMER, Civil and other dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in South Gujarat, it added. Gujarat CSR Authority chief executive M Thennaresan had requested the company to provide high-end ventilators to dedicated COVID-19 hospitals, the company statement said.

