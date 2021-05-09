6,738 oxygen concentrators, 16 oxygen generation plants received as international aid so far: Union Health Ministry

Left Menu

As many as 6,738 oxygen concentrators, 3,856 oxygen cylinders, 16 oxygen generation Plants, 4,668 ventilators/Bi-PAP and about 3 lakh Remdesivir vials have been delivered/ dispatched as international donations and aid since April 27 to May 8, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 18:19 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 6,738 oxygen concentrators, 3,856 oxygen cylinders, 16 oxygen generation Plants, 4,668 ventilators/Bi-PAP and about 3 lakh Remdesivir vials have been delivered/ dispatched as international donations and aid since April 27 to May 8, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Government of India has been receiving international donations and aid of COVID-19 relief medical supplies and equipment since April 27 from different countries and organisations.

"Cumulatively, 6738 Oxygen Concentrators, 3856 Oxygen Cylinders, 16 Oxygen Generation Plants, 4668 ventilators/Bi-PAP and about 3L Remdesivir vials have been delivered/ dispatched, from April 27 to May 8," the ministry said. As on May 8, major items received from Canada, Thailand, Netherland, Austria, Czech Republic, Israel, USA, Japan, Malaysia, US (GILEAD), US (Salesforce) and Indian community in Thailand include 2, 404 Oxygen Concentrators, 25,000 Remdesivir vials, 218 ventilators and 6,92,208 testing kits.

The Health Ministry also said that effective immediate allocation and streamlined delivery to the recipient States, Union Territories and institutions is an ongoing exercise and this is being comprehensively monitored by the Union Health Ministry on a regular basis. "A dedicated Coordination Cell has been created in the Union Health Ministry to coordinate the receipt and allocation of foreign COVID relief material as grants, aid and donations. This Cell started functioning from April 26. A Standard Operating Procedure has been framed and implemented by the Health Ministry since May 2," it added. (ANI)

