10 vials of Remdesivir recovered from black marketers in Haryana's Faridabad

Ten vials of Remdesivir drug, used in the treatment of COVID patients, have been recovered from black marketeers after raids were conduced in Faridabad by officials of the Haryana Food and Drugs Administration Department. Drug Control officers conducted two different raids and recovered the vials, an official statement said on Sunday.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-05-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 18:33 IST
Ten vials of Remdesivir drug, used in the treatment of COVID patients, have been recovered from black marketeers after raids were conduced in Faridabad by officials of the Haryana Food and Drugs Administration Department. Drug Control officers conducted two different raids and recovered the vials, an official statement said on Sunday. A FIR has also been lodged against those found indulging in black marketing of the drug under Essential Commodities Act, Drugs and Cosmetics Act, Disaster Management Act and Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, it said.

Sharing details on black marketing/over pricing and hoarding of essential drugs used in the management of COVID-19, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said the department is keeping a strict vigil as these cases have become rampant.

''So far, over 15 FIRs have already been lodged in different districts,'' the statement quoting Vij said.

For smooth distribution of these essential drugs, the government has issued detailed guidelines and constituted an expert committee, he said, adding that helpline numbers have also been provided in every district where any person can lodge a complaint against those indulging in black marketing or overcharging. PTI SUN TDS TDS

