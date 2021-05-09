Salary of AYUSH doctors in Goa COVID-19 facilities hiked

The Goa government on Sunday increased the salary of AYUSH doctors working in COVID-19 facilities in the state from Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000, a senior official said.

The file had been cleared by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and the hike would benefit 50-odd such doctors, he added.

The Goa Ayurvedic Medical Association general secretary Dr Sneha Bhagwat thanked the CM and the state government for the hike.

