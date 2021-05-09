U.S. turning the corner on coronavirus pandemic -White House's Zients

U.S. turning the corner on coronavirus pandemic -White House's ZientsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-05-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 18:46 IST
The United States is turning the corner on the coronavirus pandemic and U.S. health officials are now focused on getting more Americans vaccinated, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said on Sunday.
"I would say we are turning the corner," Zients said in an interview with CNN's "State of the Union." The task now is to continue building confidence in vaccines and get enough Americans vaccinated to mitigate the spread of the virus and its variants, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
