Left Menu

Sitharaman says items already exempted from tax listed in Mamata's letter to PM Modi

Responding to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking exemption from duties and taxes on some COVID-related items, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the items on the Chief Minister's list were already covered in the exemption given to COVID relief by the government of India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 19:08 IST
Sitharaman says items already exempted from tax listed in Mamata's letter to PM Modi
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Responding to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking exemption from duties and taxes on some COVID-related items, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the items on the Chief Minister's list were already covered in the exemption given to COVID relief by the government of India. Taking to Twitter, Sitharaman said a list of items for COVID relief was granted exemption from Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) for imports issued on May 3. "These were given exemption from Customs Duty/health cess even earlier. CM Mamata Banerjee may notice that items in your list are covered," the Union Minister said.

"Full exemption from Customs duties, including IGST, is already available to ALL COVID relief material (not confined to a list) imported by Indian Red Cross Society for free distribution in the country," she added. She further informed that with effect from May 3 full exemption from all duties has been provided to Remdesivir injections, Remdesivir API, and for a chemical for the manufacture of this drug.

"Also to Medical Oxygen, equipment used for the manufacture, storage and transportation of oxygen, equipment used for providing oxygen therapy to COVID patients such as Oxygen Concentrators, Ventilators, Non-invasive oxygen masks etc. Also to Inflammatory diagnostic kits and reagents for COVID testing and COVID vaccines," Sitharaman said. "This exemption applies to all above-mentioned goods when imported free of cost for free distribution in the country by any entity, state government, relief agency or autonomous body on the basis of a certificate issued by a state government," she added.

The Finance Minister said that in order to augment the availability of the listed items, the Centre has also provided full exemption from basic customs duty and health cess to their commercial imports. "Goods and Services Tax (GST) at rates varying from 5 per cent (on vaccines), 12 per cent (COVID drugs, oxygen concentrators) is applicable to domestic supplies and commercial import of these items. If IGST Rs 100 is collected on an item, Rs 50 accrues to the Centre and the States each as CGST and SGST respectively. Further 41 per cent of the CGST revenue is devolved to States. So out of a collection of Rs 100, as much as Rs 70.50 is the states' share," she explained.

She said if full exemption from GST were given, the domestic producers of these items would be unable to offset taxes paid on their inputs and input services and would pass these on to the end consumers by increasing their price. Sitharaman further said that COVID vaccines are being provided free of cost by the Centre to those who are 45 years of age and above and to all frontline workers, and on government supplies, GST is also paid by the government.

"From the GST collected on the vaccine, half is earned by the Centre and the other half by the states. Further, 41 per cent of the Centre's collections also get devolved to the states. So States end up receiving almost 70 per cent of the total revenue collected from vaccines. In fact, a nominal 5 per cent GST is in the interest of the domestic manufacturer of vaccine and in the interest of the citizens," the Minister explained. She added that if full exemption from GST is given, vaccine manufacturers would not be able to offset their input taxes and would pass them on to the end consumer/citizen by increasing the price.

"A 5 per cent GST rate ensures that the manufacturer is able to utilise ITC and in case of overflow of ITC, claim refund. Hence exemption to vaccine from GST would be counterproductive without benefiting the consumer," she said. Earlier today, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to exempt COVID-related life-saving drugs and equipment from GST and customs duty to eliminate any supply constraints amid the second wave of coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India has very good chance this time to win Test series in England, says Dravid

Former India skipper Rahul Dravid on Sunday said that the Virat Kohli-led side has a very good chance of winning the Test series in England. India and England are slated to lock horns in five-match Test series in UK this year. The series wo...

Mumbai sees 2,403 COVID-19 cases, 68 deaths, 3,375 recoveries

The COVID-19 tally in Mumbai increased by 2,403 on Sunday to touch 6,76,475, while 68 deaths during the day took the toll to 13,817, an official said.It was the second consecutive day that the countrys financial capital saw a daily addition...

No oxygen shortage, opposition spreading rumours to spread fear: BJP's Ramchander Rao

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader N Ramchander Rao on Sunday hit out at opposition leaders for allegedly spreading rumours about the oxygen shortage amid COVID-19 pandemic and creating fear. While speaking to ANI, Rao said that there was no...

MP sees 11,051 new COVID-19 cases, 86 deaths

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 11,051 fresh Covid-19 cases and 86 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 6,71,763 and the toll to 6,420, the state health department said.A total of 4,538 patients were discharged from hospitals in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021