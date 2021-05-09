Telangana logs 4,976 COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths

Telangana on Sunday reported 4,976 fresh COVID-19 casestaking the tally to over 4.97 lakh while the toll stood at2,739 with 35 more casualties.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 851, followed by Rangareddy (417) and Medchal Malkajgiri (384), a government bulletin said.

The state has 65,757 active cases and over 55 thousand samples were tested.

The number of cumulative cases in the state stood at 4,97,361 while with 7,646 being cured, the total recoveries were at 4,28,865.

Cumulatively, over 1.36 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 3.65 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.55 per cent, while it was 1.1 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 86.22 per cent, while it was 82.1 per cent in the country.PTI GDK SS PTI PTI

