Left Menu

NRL earmarks Rs 25cr to tackle COVID-19 crisis

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 09-05-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 19:22 IST
NRL earmarks Rs 25cr to tackle COVID-19 crisis

Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) has earmarked Rs 25 crore to set up medical facilities for treatment of coronavirus-positive patients and to facilitate supplies of equipment and oxygen to hospitals, amid a raging second wave of COVID-19 in Assam, a company statement said.

The company is setting up a temporary facility for COVID-19 patients at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital at an estimated cost of Rs 7 crore, it said.

The COVID hospital will have 120 beds and an intensive care unit equipped with ventilators, oxygen concentrators and cylinders.

A 100-bed COVID Care Centre will be built at Titabar Civil Hospital, and similar facilities are also being set up in Sarupathar, Bokakhat and Golaghat, the company said.

NRL is also in the process of handing over medical equipment, N95 masks, pulse oximeters, hand sanitiser, air conditioners, nebulisers and BP measuring instruments to Golaghat Government Hospital.

The company is procuring 250 oxygen cylinders and concentrators to distribute among hospitals in the state, the statement said.

The oxygen cylinders are expected to be delivered by the third week of June, it said.

Earlier, the petroleum major handed over 35 deep freezers to the Assam health department for storage of vaccines.

NRL is also speeding up its vaccination drive to inoculate employees and their families, contractors and other stakeholders COVID care centres and quarantine facilities have been set up in Numaligarh and Siliguri for NRL employees and their families, and a 500-litre per minute oxygen plant is being installed in VK NRL Hospital, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bina Refinery will provide 25 MT oxygen to MP on daily basis, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said that the Bina Refinery will provide 25 metric tonnes MT oxygen to Madhya Pradesh on a daily basis amid increasing demand for medical oxygen due to surging COVID-19 cases. Pradhan along with M...

Lockdown in Delhi extended till May 17; Metro services suspended, curbs on weddings at public places

The ongoing lockdown in Delhi was on Sunday extended up to May 17 morning with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announcing stricter measures like suspension of Metro train services and prohibition of wedding ceremonies at public places to pre...

MP sees 11,051 new COVID-19 cases, 86 deaths

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 11,051 fresh Covid-19 cases and 86 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 6,71,763 and the toll to 6,420, the state health department said.A total of 4,538 patients were discharged from hospitals in ...

Free distribution of AYUSH-64 at 7 Delhi locations from Monday

Poly herbal formulation AYUSH 64 will be available free-of-cost for asymptomatic, mild and moderate COVID-19 patients at seven centres in Delhi starting from Monday.Patients or their representatives can visit these centres with a hard or so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021