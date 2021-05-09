NRL earmarks Rs 25cr to tackle COVID-19 crisis

Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) has earmarked Rs 25 crore to set up medical facilities for treatment of coronavirus-positive patients and to facilitate supplies of equipment and oxygen to hospitals, amid a raging second wave of COVID-19 in Assam, a company statement said.

The company is setting up a temporary facility for COVID-19 patients at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital at an estimated cost of Rs 7 crore, it said.

The COVID hospital will have 120 beds and an intensive care unit equipped with ventilators, oxygen concentrators and cylinders.

A 100-bed COVID Care Centre will be built at Titabar Civil Hospital, and similar facilities are also being set up in Sarupathar, Bokakhat and Golaghat, the company said.

NRL is also in the process of handing over medical equipment, N95 masks, pulse oximeters, hand sanitiser, air conditioners, nebulisers and BP measuring instruments to Golaghat Government Hospital.

The company is procuring 250 oxygen cylinders and concentrators to distribute among hospitals in the state, the statement said.

The oxygen cylinders are expected to be delivered by the third week of June, it said.

Earlier, the petroleum major handed over 35 deep freezers to the Assam health department for storage of vaccines.

NRL is also speeding up its vaccination drive to inoculate employees and their families, contractors and other stakeholders COVID care centres and quarantine facilities have been set up in Numaligarh and Siliguri for NRL employees and their families, and a 500-litre per minute oxygen plant is being installed in VK NRL Hospital, the release added.

