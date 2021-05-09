Left Menu

COVID-19 vaccination: C'garh expands frontline worker category

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 09-05-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 19:42 IST
COVID-19 vaccination: C'garh expands frontline worker category

Journalists, lawyers, state government and state PSU employees as well as several other segments of society and their kin will be given priority as frontline workers in COVID-19 vaccination, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Sunday.

The directive is based on the recommendation of a committee under the chief secretary, a release said, adding that the CM had already issued instructions in this regard but they were pending for implementation as the matter was sub- judice.

While several states are treating journalists and lawyers as frontline workers for the vaccination drive, the government in Chhattisgarh had gone further and included their kin as well in this category, the release added.

''Besides, people with comorbidity as defined by the health department, those engaged in distribution of food, vegetable sellers, bus drivers and conductors, Anganwadi workers, mitanins, panchayat workers, PDS shops managers and vendors, women living in institutional care, kotwar (local level revenue personnel) of village, will also be treated as frontline workers,'' the release informed.

It added that people working in old age homes, women and children care centres and crematoriums, differently-abled people, employees of semi-government agencies engaged in providing essential services and those who have been deployed for COVID-19 duty by collectors will be vaccinated under the frontline worker criteria.

Prisoners lodged in jails will also be given priority similar to frontline workers in inoculation, the release said, adding that detailed guidelines regarding identity proofs to be produced by these new additions to the frontline worker category will be issued by the state health department soon.

Earlier, only health carepersonnel, policemenand some government staff were being considered as frontline workers for vaccination against COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown in Delhi extended till May 17; Metro services suspended, curbs on weddings at public places

The ongoing lockdown in Delhi was on Sunday extended up to May 17 morning with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announcing stricter measures like suspension of Metro train services and prohibition of wedding ceremonies at public places to pre...

Mumbai sees 2,403 COVID-19 cases, 68 deaths, 3,375 recoveries

The COVID-19 tally in Mumbai increased by 2,403 on Sunday to touch 6,76,475, while 68 deaths during the day took the toll to 13,817, an official said.It was the second consecutive day that the countrys financial capital saw a daily addition...

Bina Refinery will provide 25 MT oxygen to MP on daily basis, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said that the Bina Refinery will provide 25 metric tonnes MT oxygen to Madhya Pradesh on a daily basis amid increasing demand for medical oxygen due to surging COVID-19 cases. Pradhan along with M...

MP sees 11,051 new COVID-19 cases, 86 deaths

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 11,051 fresh Covid-19 cases and 86 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 6,71,763 and the toll to 6,420, the state health department said.A total of 4,538 patients were discharged from hospitals in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021