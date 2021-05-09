COVID-19 vaccination: C'garh expands frontline worker category

Journalists, lawyers, state government and state PSU employees as well as several other segments of society and their kin will be given priority as frontline workers in COVID-19 vaccination, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Sunday.

The directive is based on the recommendation of a committee under the chief secretary, a release said, adding that the CM had already issued instructions in this regard but they were pending for implementation as the matter was sub- judice.

While several states are treating journalists and lawyers as frontline workers for the vaccination drive, the government in Chhattisgarh had gone further and included their kin as well in this category, the release added.

''Besides, people with comorbidity as defined by the health department, those engaged in distribution of food, vegetable sellers, bus drivers and conductors, Anganwadi workers, mitanins, panchayat workers, PDS shops managers and vendors, women living in institutional care, kotwar (local level revenue personnel) of village, will also be treated as frontline workers,'' the release informed.

It added that people working in old age homes, women and children care centres and crematoriums, differently-abled people, employees of semi-government agencies engaged in providing essential services and those who have been deployed for COVID-19 duty by collectors will be vaccinated under the frontline worker criteria.

Prisoners lodged in jails will also be given priority similar to frontline workers in inoculation, the release said, adding that detailed guidelines regarding identity proofs to be produced by these new additions to the frontline worker category will be issued by the state health department soon.

Earlier, only health carepersonnel, policemenand some government staff were being considered as frontline workers for vaccination against COVID-19.

