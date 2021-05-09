Left Menu

6,738 oxygen concentrators, 3,856 cylinders received as foreign aid amid COVID-19 surge: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 19:51 IST
6,738 oxygen concentrators, 3,856 cylinders received as foreign aid amid COVID-19 surge: Govt
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A total of 6,738 oxygen concentrators, 3,856 oxygen cylinders, 16 oxygen generation plants and about three lakh Remdesivir vials received as aid from foreign countries have been delivered or dispatched to various states and union territories between April 27 and May 8, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Reflecting the solidarity and goodwill towards India, the global community has extended a helping hand in supporting its efforts in the fight against COVID-19, the ministry said.

The Government of India has designed a streamlined and systematic mechanism for effective allocation, and prompt distribution and delivery of the support supplies received by India. This will help supplement the medical infrastructure of the tertiary care institutions and recipient states and UTs, and strengthen their clinical management capacities for effective clinical management of the hospitalised COVID-19 patients.

The Government of India has been receiving international donations and aid of COVID-19 relief medical supplies and equipment since 27 April from different countries/organisations.

Cumulatively, 6,738 oxygen concentrators, 3,856 oxygen cylinders, 16 oxygen generation plants, 4,668 ventilators/BiPAP, about 3 lakh Remdesivir vials have been delivered/dispatched from April 27 to May 8, the ministry said.

''Effective immediate allocation, and streamlined delivery to the recipient states and UTs and institutions is an ongoing exercise. This is being comprehensively monitored by the Union Health Ministry on a regular basis,'' the ministry said.

Professor Randeep Guleria, Director AIIMS, New Delhi thanked all for sending foreign aid in form of medical equipments -- ventilators, oxygen cylinders and concentrators -- to fight a huge surge of cases. He also expressed his deep gratitude to everyone who have helped in fighting the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown in Delhi extended till May 17; Metro services suspended, curbs on weddings at public places

The ongoing lockdown in Delhi was on Sunday extended up to May 17 morning with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announcing stricter measures like suspension of Metro train services and prohibition of wedding ceremonies at public places to pre...

Mumbai sees 2,403 COVID-19 cases, 68 deaths, 3,375 recoveries

The COVID-19 tally in Mumbai increased by 2,403 on Sunday to touch 6,76,475, while 68 deaths during the day took the toll to 13,817, an official said.It was the second consecutive day that the countrys financial capital saw a daily addition...

Bina Refinery will provide 25 MT oxygen to MP on daily basis, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said that the Bina Refinery will provide 25 metric tonnes MT oxygen to Madhya Pradesh on a daily basis amid increasing demand for medical oxygen due to surging COVID-19 cases. Pradhan along with M...

MP sees 11,051 new COVID-19 cases, 86 deaths

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 11,051 fresh Covid-19 cases and 86 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 6,71,763 and the toll to 6,420, the state health department said.A total of 4,538 patients were discharged from hospitals in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021