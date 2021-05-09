Left Menu

12 COVID-19 Care Centres to be opened in TN, says Minister

The Tamil Nadu government would set up 12 more Covid-19 Care Centres in the state to treat patients with mild symptoms using traditional Indian medicines, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare M Subramanian said here on Sunday.After inaugurating a Siddha COVID-19 Care Centre equipped with 240 beds in Tondiarpet here on Sunday, Subramanian said currently 195 patients were under treatment at the facility...

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-05-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 19:57 IST
12 COVID-19 Care Centres to be opened in TN, says Minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Tamil Nadu government would set up 12 more Covid-19 Care Centres in the state to treat patients with mild symptoms using traditional Indian medicines, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare M Subramanian said here on Sunday.

After inaugurating a Siddha COVID-19 Care Centre equipped with 240 beds in Tondiarpet here on Sunday, Subramanian said currently 195 patients were under treatment at the facility.

''.. COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms will be treated here. In order to reduce the crowd at other hospitals, we opened this centre,'' he told reporters.

Traditional Indian food and herbal medicines would be served to the patients under treatment here, he noted.

The 12 COVID care centres would be established in Dharmapuri, Theni, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruvannamalai, Ariyalur, Tenkasi, Madurai, Dindigul, Ranipet, Pudukottai and Nagapattinam by this month.

Already, the state has 12 COVID care centres.

A 70-bedded Siddha care centre will be inaugurated in South Chennai later this week, the minister noted.

The health department has proposed to expand the COVID- 19 testing facilities operating in the city by upto 30, he said.

The testing facilities would be advertised so as to enable people suffering from COVID-19 to visit the centres and get treated, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bina Refinery will provide 25 MT oxygen to MP on daily basis, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said that the Bina Refinery will provide 25 metric tonnes MT oxygen to Madhya Pradesh on a daily basis amid increasing demand for medical oxygen due to surging COVID-19 cases. Pradhan along with M...

Lockdown in Delhi extended till May 17; Metro services suspended, curbs on weddings at public places

The ongoing lockdown in Delhi was on Sunday extended up to May 17 morning with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announcing stricter measures like suspension of Metro train services and prohibition of wedding ceremonies at public places to pre...

MP sees 11,051 new COVID-19 cases, 86 deaths

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 11,051 fresh Covid-19 cases and 86 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 6,71,763 and the toll to 6,420, the state health department said.A total of 4,538 patients were discharged from hospitals in ...

Free distribution of AYUSH-64 at 7 Delhi locations from Monday

Poly herbal formulation AYUSH 64 will be available free-of-cost for asymptomatic, mild and moderate COVID-19 patients at seven centres in Delhi starting from Monday.Patients or their representatives can visit these centres with a hard or so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021