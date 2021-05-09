12 COVID-19 Care Centres to be opened in TN, says Minister

The Tamil Nadu government would set up 12 more Covid-19 Care Centres in the state to treat patients with mild symptoms using traditional Indian medicines, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare M Subramanian said here on Sunday.

After inaugurating a Siddha COVID-19 Care Centre equipped with 240 beds in Tondiarpet here on Sunday, Subramanian said currently 195 patients were under treatment at the facility.

''.. COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms will be treated here. In order to reduce the crowd at other hospitals, we opened this centre,'' he told reporters.

Traditional Indian food and herbal medicines would be served to the patients under treatment here, he noted.

The 12 COVID care centres would be established in Dharmapuri, Theni, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruvannamalai, Ariyalur, Tenkasi, Madurai, Dindigul, Ranipet, Pudukottai and Nagapattinam by this month.

Already, the state has 12 COVID care centres.

A 70-bedded Siddha care centre will be inaugurated in South Chennai later this week, the minister noted.

The health department has proposed to expand the COVID- 19 testing facilities operating in the city by upto 30, he said.

The testing facilities would be advertised so as to enable people suffering from COVID-19 to visit the centres and get treated, he added.

