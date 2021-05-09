Left Menu

Vaccination of 18-44 age group: Construction workers, kin to get COVID jab in first phase

Construction workers and their family members will be covered in the first phase of the coronavirus vaccination drive for those aged 18 and above, said state Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Sunday.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-05-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 19:59 IST
Vaccination of 18-44 age group: Construction workers, kin to get COVID jab in first phase
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Construction workers and their family members will be covered in the first phase of the coronavirus vaccination drive for those aged 18 and above, said state Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Sunday. Sidhu said the Health Department has received one lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for the age group, whose vaccination will start from Monday across the state.

It has been decided to cover construction workers and their family members in the first phase, said Sidhu.

The minister said the Punjab government had placed an immediate order of 30 lakh doses with the Serum Institute of India Ltd and has been told that 4.29 lakh doses for the group will be given in the month of May. Individuals with co-morbidities are at highest risk, hence, 70 per cent of doses have been allocated to this group in the next phase, he said in an official statement here. The minister said 30 per cent of the doses have been kept for those having greater interaction with the public. Under it, government employees, construction workers, teachers and other staff at government and private educational establishments will be covered in May, he said.

He further said the state government is developing a plan for the evaluation of vaccine effectiveness. This will be valuable in designing further control efforts, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown in Delhi extended till May 17; Metro services suspended, curbs on weddings at public places

The ongoing lockdown in Delhi was on Sunday extended up to May 17 morning with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announcing stricter measures like suspension of Metro train services and prohibition of wedding ceremonies at public places to pre...

Mumbai sees 2,403 COVID-19 cases, 68 deaths, 3,375 recoveries

The COVID-19 tally in Mumbai increased by 2,403 on Sunday to touch 6,76,475, while 68 deaths during the day took the toll to 13,817, an official said.It was the second consecutive day that the countrys financial capital saw a daily addition...

Bina Refinery will provide 25 MT oxygen to MP on daily basis, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said that the Bina Refinery will provide 25 metric tonnes MT oxygen to Madhya Pradesh on a daily basis amid increasing demand for medical oxygen due to surging COVID-19 cases. Pradhan along with M...

MP sees 11,051 new COVID-19 cases, 86 deaths

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 11,051 fresh Covid-19 cases and 86 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 6,71,763 and the toll to 6,420, the state health department said.A total of 4,538 patients were discharged from hospitals in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021