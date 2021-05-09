Left Menu

Free distribution of AYUSH-64 at 7 Delhi locations from Monday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 20:13 IST
Free distribution of AYUSH-64 at 7 Delhi locations from Monday

Poly herbal formulation 'AYUSH 64' will be available free-of-cost for asymptomatic, mild and moderate COVID-19 patients at seven centres in Delhi starting from Monday.

Patients or their representatives can visit these centres with a hard or soft copy of the patient's RT-PCR positive report and Aadhar card to get a free pack of 'AYUSH 64' tablets, the AYUSH Ministry said in a statement.

Replenishment, if and when required, will also be provided free of cost.

The seven centres are All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) (9.30 am-1 pm); Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, (all seven days, 8.30 am–4.30 pm); Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine (9 am–5 pm); Unani Medical Centre at Safdarjung Hospital (9 am– 4 pm); Unani Speciality Clinic, Dr M A Ansari Health Centre, Jamia Millia Islamia (9 am-4.30 pm); Central Ayurveda Research Institute in Punjabi Bagh (9.30 am-4 pm) and Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy(9 am-12 pm). The Naturopathy Hospital of CCRYN in Sector 19, Rohini will also start distributing free 'AYUSH 64' from Wednesday (9 am–12 pm).

Apart from this, a sale counter has also been set up at the reception of Ayush Bhawan, B block, GPO Complex where both AYUSH 64 and AYURAKSHA kits are available.

It may be noted that 'AYUSH 64' is a poly herbal formulation that has been found useful in the treatment of asymptomatic, mild and moderate COVID-19 infection. It is recommended in the National Clinical Management Protocol based on Ayurveda and Yoga which is vetted by the National Task Force on COVID Management of ICMR and Guidelines for Ayurveda Practitioners for COVID-19 Patients in Home Isolation, the statement said.

It has been repurposed as an add on to standard care for coronavirus patients after a robust multi-centre clinical trial which was monitored by Ministry of AYUSH-CSIR Joint Monitoring Committee under the chairmanship of Dr V M Katoch, former DG, ICMR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Delhi Police launches 'COVI Van helpline' to assist senior citizens

Delhi Police has launched a COVI Van Helpline number, a unique initiative aimed at providing assistance to senior citizens who are struggling with their essential needs amid the COVID-19 crisis. South District Police of the national capital...

Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal’s father Mahavir Narwal dies of COVID-19

Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwals father Mahavir Narwal died of the novel coronavirus infection on Sunday, family sources said.Natasha was arrested in May last year for allegedly being part of a premeditated conspiracy in the northeast De...

Odisha's chisel falls silent as Raghunath Mohapatra dies at 78

Rajya Sabha MP Raghunath Mohapatra, who is also one of the leading stone sculptors of India, breathed his last on Sunday at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, days after he tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official at the hospital said. He was 78.The...

Lockdown extended in Delhi, UP, Haryana till May 17; comes into effect in Tamil Nadu, Raj, Mizoram from Monday

Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on Sunday extended till May 17 their ongoing lockdown as a large part of the country remained under strict curbs due to the raging COVID pandemic with 4,03,738 new cases and 4,092 deaths recorded in a day.Ta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021