Over 1.28 lakh people vaccinated in Delhi on May 8: Atishi

Delhi vaccinated over 1.28 lakh people against coronavirus on May 8, while around 39 lakh doses have been administered in the national capital so far, AAP MLA Atishi said on Sunday. She said Delhi currently has 4.65 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines available for those above 45, and healthcare and frontline workers, while 2.74 lakh doses are available for the 18-44 age category.

She said Delhi has so far received 5.5 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines for the 18-44 category, and over 43 lakh doses for 45-plus, as well as healthcare and frontline workers.

As many as 1,28,441 people were vaccinated in the city on May 8 across all categories, she said, adding that a total of 38,96,551 doses have been administered in the national capital so far. The first dose has been administered to 30.35 lakh people, while 8.61 lakh beneficiaries have got both the doses, according to the ''Vaccination Bulletin'' presented by Atishi.

Healthcare workers, frontline staff and those aged above 45 are being given jabs at 470 centres, whereas beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group are being inoculated at 394 centres.

In a letter to to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said around 1.5 crore people in Delhi are aged above 18 and thus there is a need of three crore doses.

''We have received roughly 50 lakh doses so far. Therefore, we need about 2.5 crore additional doses, but we are unable to receive supplies as per our requirement,'' he said in the letter.

Delhi needs 83 lakh doses per month to vaccinate everyone above 18 years of age in the next three months, the chief minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)