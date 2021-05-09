11,084 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat; 14,770 recover, 121 die

Gujarat reported 11,084 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, which took its infection tally to 6,81,012, while the death of 121 patients pushed the fatality count to 8,394, the state health department said.

At 14,770, the number patients who recuperated during the day exceeded the count of new cases.

This took the state's overall recovery count to 5,33,004 and recovery rate to 78.27 per cent, it said in a release.

The state now has 1,39,614 active cases, of which 786 patients are on ventilators.

Ahmedabad recorded 2,955 new cases, Surat 1,113, Vadodara 1,161, Rajkot 746, Jamnagar 586, Junagadh 484, Mehsana 483 and Bhavnagar 375, among other districts.

Ahmedabad district recorded 19 fatalities, Jamnagar 14, Rajkot 13, and Surat and Vadodara 12 each.

As many as 1,35,41,635 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to the beneficiaries in Gujarat so far, with 32,14,079 of them getting the second dose as well.

A total 1,38,590 beneficiaries were covered on Sunday, including 13,537 in the 18-44 age group, the health department said.

In the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, the COVID-19 caseload rose to 9,012 with 90 new cases.

As against this, a total of 7,509 patients were discharged so far, including222 on Sunday, officials said.

There are 1,499 active cases in the UT, which has so far reported four fatalities.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 6,81,012, new cases 11,084, death toll 8,394, discharged 5,33,004, active cases 1,39,614, people tested so far - figures not released.

