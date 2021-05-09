Left Menu

11,084 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat; 14,770 recover, 121 die

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-05-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 20:41 IST
11,084 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat; 14,770 recover, 121 die
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Gujarat reported 11,084 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, which took its infection tally to 6,81,012, while the death of 121 patients pushed the fatality count to 8,394, the state health department said.

At 14,770, the number patients who recuperated during the day exceeded the count of new cases.

This took the state's overall recovery count to 5,33,004 and recovery rate to 78.27 per cent, it said in a release.

The state now has 1,39,614 active cases, of which 786 patients are on ventilators.

Ahmedabad recorded 2,955 new cases, Surat 1,113, Vadodara 1,161, Rajkot 746, Jamnagar 586, Junagadh 484, Mehsana 483 and Bhavnagar 375, among other districts.

Ahmedabad district recorded 19 fatalities, Jamnagar 14, Rajkot 13, and Surat and Vadodara 12 each.

As many as 1,35,41,635 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to the beneficiaries in Gujarat so far, with 32,14,079 of them getting the second dose as well.

A total 1,38,590 beneficiaries were covered on Sunday, including 13,537 in the 18-44 age group, the health department said.

In the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, the COVID-19 caseload rose to 9,012 with 90 new cases.

As against this, a total of 7,509 patients were discharged so far, including222 on Sunday, officials said.

There are 1,499 active cases in the UT, which has so far reported four fatalities.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 6,81,012, new cases 11,084, death toll 8,394, discharged 5,33,004, active cases 1,39,614, people tested so far - figures not released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Delhi Police launches 'COVI Van helpline' to assist senior citizens

Delhi Police has launched a COVI Van Helpline number, a unique initiative aimed at providing assistance to senior citizens who are struggling with their essential needs amid the COVID-19 crisis. South District Police of the national capital...

Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal’s father Mahavir Narwal dies of COVID-19

Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwals father Mahavir Narwal died of the novel coronavirus infection on Sunday, family sources said.Natasha was arrested in May last year for allegedly being part of a premeditated conspiracy in the northeast De...

Odisha's chisel falls silent as Raghunath Mohapatra dies at 78

Rajya Sabha MP Raghunath Mohapatra, who is also one of the leading stone sculptors of India, breathed his last on Sunday at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, days after he tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official at the hospital said. He was 78.The...

Lockdown extended in Delhi, UP, Haryana till May 17; comes into effect in Tamil Nadu, Raj, Mizoram from Monday

Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on Sunday extended till May 17 their ongoing lockdown as a large part of the country remained under strict curbs due to the raging COVID pandemic with 4,03,738 new cases and 4,092 deaths recorded in a day.Ta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021