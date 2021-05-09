Left Menu

U.S. turning corner on pandemic, says White House COVID coordinator

"I would say we are turning the corner," Zients said in an interview with CNN's "State of the Union." Zients said about 58% of American adults have received at least one coronavirus vaccine shot.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-05-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 20:52 IST
U.S. turning corner on pandemic, says White House COVID coordinator
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The United States is closer to getting the coronavirus pandemic under control and health officials are focused on the next challenge: getting more Americans vaccinated, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said on Sunday. "I would say we are turning the corner," Zients said in an interview with CNN's "State of the Union."

Zients said about 58% of American adults have received at least one coronavirus vaccine shot. The task now is to continue building confidence in vaccines and get enough Americans vaccinated to mitigate the spread of the virus and its variants, he said. U.S. health officials are aiming to meet President Joe Biden's goal of 70% of American adults having at least one shot by the July 4 U.S. Independence Day.

Zients said reaching that goal could help the country reach a sustainable low level of infections. About 46% of all Americans have received at least one coronavirus vaccine shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Graphic on global vaccinations) https://tmsnrt.rs/3tUM8ta

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said another surge in coronavirus infections would be unlikely if the Biden goal is met or exceeded. "The larger proportion of the population that's vaccinated, the less likelihood that in a season like the coming fall or winter you're going to see a significant surge," Fauci said on NBC' "Meet the Press."

"That's the reason why vaccinations are so important. That's the wild card that we have now that we didn't have last fall or the last winter." Zients defended the latest masking guidelines from the CDC, which recommends that fully vaccinated people should still wear masks at crowded outdoor events or when they go indoors in public settings with other people who may not be vaccinated.

Some health experts have questioned whether the CDC guidelines are too strict, and that removing the indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated people could encourage confidence in the vaccines. That move would not, however, protect unvaccinated people from contracting the virus from a carrier who has been vaccinated. The CDC guidelines will over time allow more people to take off their masks, Zients said, while acknowledging Americans' mask fatigue.

"We're getting there," Zients said. "And the light at the end of the tunnel is brighter and brighter. Let's keep up our guard."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Delhi Police launches 'COVI Van helpline' to assist senior citizens

Delhi Police has launched a COVI Van Helpline number, a unique initiative aimed at providing assistance to senior citizens who are struggling with their essential needs amid the COVID-19 crisis. South District Police of the national capital...

Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal’s father Mahavir Narwal dies of COVID-19

Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwals father Mahavir Narwal died of the novel coronavirus infection on Sunday, family sources said.Natasha was arrested in May last year for allegedly being part of a premeditated conspiracy in the northeast De...

Odisha's chisel falls silent as Raghunath Mohapatra dies at 78

Rajya Sabha MP Raghunath Mohapatra, who is also one of the leading stone sculptors of India, breathed his last on Sunday at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, days after he tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official at the hospital said. He was 78.The...

Lockdown extended in Delhi, UP, Haryana till May 17; comes into effect in Tamil Nadu, Raj, Mizoram from Monday

Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on Sunday extended till May 17 their ongoing lockdown as a large part of the country remained under strict curbs due to the raging COVID pandemic with 4,03,738 new cases and 4,092 deaths recorded in a day.Ta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021