Over 38 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Delhi so far

Delhi's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 38 lakh doses, informed the Delhi government on Sunday. According to the vaccination bulletin issued by the Delhi government, as many as 38,96,551 COVID-19 vaccine doses been administered across the national capital since the commencement of the vaccination drive on January 16, while 1,28,441 doses were administered on May 8.

"Vaccine doses received till date from the Government of India supply for beneficiaries above 45 years, frontline workers and healthcare workers stands at 43,20,490. Out of which, 38,53,300 doses have been utilised till date," the bulletin said. The balance stock left with the Delhi government is 4,67,190 doses, it pointed out.

As per the bulletin, the vaccine doses received till date under the state supply for vaccination of age group 18-45 years stand at 5,50,000, while 2,75,540 doses have been utilised. The balance stock left under the state supply for vaccination of age group 18-45 years now stands at 2,74,460. Delhi witnessed a slight dip in COVID-19 cases and positivity rate with only 13,336 fresh infections were recorded in the last 24 hours. As many as 273 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours. The case fatality rate in the national capital stands at 1.46 per cent. (ANI)

