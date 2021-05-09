Maha: COVID-19 cases fall below 50,000 after April 5; 572 die

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 48,401 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 572 fatalities, taking the tally to 51,01,737 and the toll to 75,849, the state health department said.

At 48,401, the number of new cases in a day fell below 50,000 for the first time after April 5 this year, when the state had recorded 47,288 infections.

A total of 60,226 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries so far in Maharashtra to 44,07,818, the department said in a release.

Of the 572 fatalities, 310 had occurred in the last 48 hours, it said.

The case recovery rate in Maharashtra now stands at 86.4 per cent while the case fatality rate is1.49 per cent, as per the department.

Maharashtra is now left with 6,15,783 active cases.

With 2,47,466 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra reached 2,94,38,797.

Mumbai reported 2,395 cases and 68 deaths during the day, taking the tally of infections to 6,75,630 and the toll to 13,781, the department said.

The Mumbai division, comprising the city and satellite towns, reported 6,985 new casesand 157 deaths, raising the number of infections to 14,46,904 and the fatality count to 24,731.

Nashik division reported 7,467 fresh cases, Pune division 11,807, Kolhapur division 5,402, Aurangabad division 2,146, Latur division 3,136, Akola division 4,137, and Nagpur division 7,321, the department said.

Tally of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra: Positive cases 51,01,737, deaths 75,849, recoveries44,07,818, active 6,15,783, total tests 2,94,38,797, tests today 2,47,466.

Currently, 36,96,896 patients are in the home quarantine in Maharashtra whille 26,939 patients remain admitted in the institutional quarantine.

