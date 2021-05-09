North Delhi civic body to manufacture fuel blocks from stubble, cow dung for use in crematoriums

North Delhi civic body to manufacture fuel blocks from stubble, cow dung for use in crematoriumsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 21:08 IST
North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Sunday launched a project for manufacturing fuel blocks from cultivation refuse and cow dung for use in crematoriums.
Prakash said the corporation will use these fuel blocks in place of firewood, according to an official statement.
''He said that approximately 300-400 kg goparali (cow dung) per day will be manufactured here,'' the corporation's statement noted.
Prakash said the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has set up the fuel block manufacturing plant in collaboration with an NGO -- The Family of Shirdi Sai Baba.
''He said that we will ask other NGOs running our crematoriums to reduce reliability on wood and help in keeping the environment clean,'' the corporation's statement said.
The move came at a time crematoriums in the national capital were stretched to their limit following a large number of deaths due to COVID-19. Delhi recorded 273 more coronavirus deaths on Sunday, the lowest since April 21, and 13,336 new infections with a positivity rate of 21.67 per cent, the Health Department said.
The number of new cases, the lowest since April 12, can be attributed to a smaller number of tests -- 61,552 -- conducted on Saturday.
