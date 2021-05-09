Left Menu

Haryana extends coronavirus lockdown by a week till May 17

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-05-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 21:33 IST
The Haryana government on Sunday announced extending the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state by a week till May 17.

Making the announcement on Twitter, Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said that stringent measures will be taken to contain the spread of coronavirus infections in the state.

''Detailed order to be issued soon,” he said in a tweet.

Vij later told PTI that the restrictions which are currently in force will continue till May 17.

In the past few weeks, Haryana has registered a surge in COVID-19 infections as well as fatalities.

Haryana on Sunday reported 151 COVID-19-related deaths taking the cumulative toll to 5,605 and another big surge of 13,548 infections pushed the total case count to 6,15,897.

Last week, the state government had imposed a lockdown in the state from May 3 to May 10 (5 am).

