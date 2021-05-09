Left Menu

Exporting vaccines heinous crime when people dying in our own country: Sisodia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 21:48 IST
Exporting vaccines heinous crime when people dying in our own country: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Sunday attacked the Centre over the export of coronavirus vaccines, saying many lives could have been saved in India if the doses were given to people in the country first.

He alleged the Centre ''deprioritised'' vaccinating Indians and send doses to outside just for ''image-building'' and ''earning praise from the international fraternity.'' ''It's a heinous crime committed by the Central government to sell vaccines to other countries only for its image management at a time when people were dying in our own country,'' he told an online briefing.

Citing a newspaper report, Sisodia said the Centre sold coronavirus vaccines to 93 countries of which 60 percent had COVID-19 under control, and also where there was no threat of loss of life due to the virus.

A large number of youths in the country perished to the coronavirus in the second wave of the pandemic, he said, adding their lives could have been saved if the vaccines were given to them instead of exporting the doses.

He said the Centre should now ensure that the vaccines manufactured in the country are provided to the states that are facing a shortage. He reiterated the Delhi government can vaccinate everyone in the city within three months if adequate doses are made available to it. “For appreciation from the international fraternity, the Central government committed an offence and deprioritised vaccinating our own country,” Sisodia charged, claiming around one lakh people died in the country due to Covid-19 since March this year.

The Central government is concerned about building its image worldwide rather than vaccinating India's youth, he alleged.

Delhi received only 5.5 lakh doses to vaccinate those between 18-45 years, while 6.5 crore doses were sent abroad, he said.

“These numbers reflect how our Central government doesn’t value the lives of our younger generations. All the countries including Canada, the US and the UK gathered enough vaccines and prioritised vaccinating their own citizens first,” he said. No other nation, except for France, exported vaccines before fully vaccinating its own people, he said. France only exported 1 lakh doses internationally after it accumulated doses for itself, Sisodia added.

The Deputy CM said that the second wave of COVID-19 has caused massive surge in new cases and deaths and there are shortages of beds in hospitals, and space for last rites at crematoriums.

''There was hope that our mortality rate with COVID would reduce. While scientists in India developed two types of COVID vaccine, we have still not been able to vaccinate our citizens in a swift manner, and this is very distressing,'' he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister requested the Central government to learn from countries like Canada, the US, France and other European nations and prioritise vaccinating all Indian citizen, and make vaccine accessible to all.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-Jerusalem tense over evictions and holidays

East Jerusalem has seen nightly clashes during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, with Palestinians pitted against Israeli police and settlers.The issues and the scale of the protests have varied, covering religion, land and politics, but ru...

Jordan warns Israel against 'barbaric' attacks on mosque -statement

Jordan urged Israel on Sunday to stop what it described as barbaric attacks on worshippers in Jerusalems al Aqsa mosque and said it would step up international pressure. Jordan, which has custodianship of Muslim and Christian sites in Jerus...

Meghalaya records highest single-day spike of 18 coronavirus

A record single-day spike of 18 COVID-19 fatalities and 418 new cases on Sunday pushed Meghalayas death toll due to the disease to 228 and infection tally to 19,720, a senior health official said.Fourteen COVID-19 deaths were reported from ...

3 killed after car collides with jeep in Rajasthan

Three people including a minor were killed and as many injured in a collision between a car and a jeep in Rajasthans Sri Ganganagar district on Sunday, police said.The deceased were identified as Saraswati Devi 60, her brother Gautam Kumar ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021