Number of French intensive care COVID patients falls below 5,000

Number of French intensive care COVID patients falls below 5,000Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-05-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 22:00 IST
The number of COVID-19 patients in French intensive care units fell below 5,000 for the first time since late March on Sunday, health ministry data showed.
The number was down for a sixth day in a row at 4,971, against 5,005 the previous day, the ministry said.
The ministry also said 115 more people had died in hospital from COVID-19, bringing the total to 80,100.
