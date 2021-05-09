Kolkata airport received 810 oxygen concentrators on Thursday, Friday: Aviation Ministry

Kolkata airport received 810 oxygen concentrators on Thursday, Friday: Aviation MinistryPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 22:11 IST
The Kolkata airport received 810 oxygen concentrators on Thursday and Friday through various flights, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Sunday.
In a statement, the ministry said that 380 oxygen concentrators reached Kolkata through Emirates and SpiceJet flights on Friday.
On Thursday, the Kolkata airport received 430 oxygen concentrators through various flights, it said.
India has been badly hit by the second wave of coronavirus infections and hospitals in several states are reeling under shortage of health workers, vaccines, oxygen, drugs and beds.
The country recorded 4,03,738 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day, which pushed the tally to 2,22,96,414, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.
The death toll climbed to 2,42,362 with 4,092 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed.
