Nagaland reports 237 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 16,150

Nagaland on Sunday reported 237 new COVID-19 cases, following which the states tally breached the 16,000-mark, a health official said.

Three more people died in the state of coronavirus, taking the toll to 140, he said.

The state on Saturday had recorded the highest single-day spike of 333 new infections since the detection of the first three cases on May 25, 2020.

''237 +ve cases of COVID-19 reported today. Kohima- 128, Dimapur- 89, Mon- 5, Tuensang- 4, Phek- Mokokchung- Longleng- 3 each, Peren- 2. 128 +ve patients have recovered.

Kohima- 86, Dimapur- 37, Mon- 4, Mokokchung- 1,'' Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom tweeted.

The states COVID-19 tally currently stands at 16,150.

There are 2,809 active cases in the state at present.

As many as 12,687 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

The recovery rate in the state has slightly decreased to 78.55 per cent from Saturdays 78.92 per cent, State Nodal Officer Dr. Nyanthung Kikon said.

Two of the latest deaths were reported from Dimapur district, and one person died in Mokukchung district.

A total of 514 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

So far, 1,65,028 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state.

Till Saturday, a total of 2,25,285 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 1,77,040 people, State Immunisation Officer Dr. Ritu Thurr said.

