Army, J-K admin establish COVID care centres at Baramula

The Army on Sunday said it has jointly established with Jammu and Kashmir administration two COVID care centres in Baramulla district to provide oxygen and non-invasive ventilator support for mild and moderate COVID-19 patients.

The Army is also organising 'Khairiyat Patrols' in which their local establishments are sending patrols along with nursing assistants to the villages and distributing medicines, mask, sanitisers, PPE kits & other items, essential to fight COVID-19, an Army official said. ''In continuation with reinforcing its commitment to safety and health care of the Kashmiri 'Awaam', Kashmir Union Territory administration and Chinar Corps of the Indian Army jointly established two dedicated COVID care centres with 20 beds, which include five beds for critical care and 15 beds for mild to moderate COVID patients at Baramulla and Uri,'' the official said.

These facilities will run in collaboration with civil administration of Baramulla district and is primarily aimed at providing oxygen support and non-invasive ventilator support for mild to moderate COVID patients, the official said.

Indian Army has also launched several health awareness programmes in Baramulla district in north Kashmir to impart knowledge on preventive measures for COVID, he said.

