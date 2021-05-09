Left Menu

Tennis-Osaka says risk of staging Olympics must be carefully weighed

Japan's Naomi Osaka said on Sunday that while she has spent her entire life waiting to compete at the Olympics, the risks of holding the Tokyo Games amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic should continue to be carefully discussed.

Reuters | Updated: 09-05-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 22:34 IST
Tennis-Osaka says risk of staging Olympics must be carefully weighed
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Japan's Naomi Osaka said on Sunday that while she has spent her entire life waiting to compete at the Olympics, the risks of holding the Tokyo Games amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic should continue to be carefully discussed. Opinion surveys have shown that most Japanese oppose holding the Games this summer due to worries about the coronavirus, and Tokyo itself is currently under a state of emergency to tame a rise in infections.

Osaka, the world number two women's tennis player and one of Japan's top athletes, said staging the Games should remain a topic of discussion as long as the subject was "making people very uncomfortable". "Of course I want the Olympics to happen, but I think there's so much important stuff going on, especially the past year," she told a news conference ahead of the Italian Open. "A lot of unexpected things have happened.

"For me, I feel like if it's putting people at risk... then it definitely should be a discussion, which I think it is as of right now. At the end of the day I'm just an athlete, and there is a whole pandemic going on, so, yeah." Japan has recorded more than 600,000 coronavirus cases and more than 10,500 deaths, but its inoculation campaign has been relatively slow so far, with only about 2% of the population of about 126 million having received at least one vaccine dose.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga promised on Friday to fast-track the government's vaccination drive, saying it aimed to administer 1 million shots a day. Osaka, who at the age of 23 has won both the U.S. Open and Australian Open twice, said she had already been vaccinated against COVID-19, and added that it would not be right to "force" people to get inoculated.

"There is going to be a lot of people entering the country so they definitely have to make the right decisions on that," she said. "I've gotten vaccinated (but) I think that at the end of the day you can't force anyone to be vaccinated."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-Jerusalem tense over evictions and holidays

East Jerusalem has seen nightly clashes during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, with Palestinians pitted against Israeli police and settlers.The issues and the scale of the protests have varied, covering religion, land and politics, but ru...

Jordan warns Israel against 'barbaric' attacks on mosque -statement

Jordan urged Israel on Sunday to stop what it described as barbaric attacks on worshippers in Jerusalems al Aqsa mosque and said it would step up international pressure. Jordan, which has custodianship of Muslim and Christian sites in Jerus...

Meghalaya records highest single-day spike of 18 coronavirus

A record single-day spike of 18 COVID-19 fatalities and 418 new cases on Sunday pushed Meghalayas death toll due to the disease to 228 and infection tally to 19,720, a senior health official said.Fourteen COVID-19 deaths were reported from ...

3 killed after car collides with jeep in Rajasthan

Three people including a minor were killed and as many injured in a collision between a car and a jeep in Rajasthans Sri Ganganagar district on Sunday, police said.The deceased were identified as Saraswati Devi 60, her brother Gautam Kumar ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021