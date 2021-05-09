PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.30 pm

Following is a state/Union Territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries, deaths, and active cases in India at 10.30 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 50207 41128 568 8511 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 1323567 1217991 19344 86232 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 615897 493425 5605 116867 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 131423 97045 1872 32469 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 216932 164958 2726 49248 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 15179 13614 153 1412 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 442125 357276 10506 74343 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 756707 550853 5665 200189 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 244273 161634 5890 74115 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1503490 1254045 15464 233981 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1287603 1088264 8707 190632 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 1934378 1351097 18776 564485 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 1872573 1472951 5814 423514 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 3881 2840 9 1016 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 71709 56710 965 14034 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 1380259 1220064 15648 144547 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 497361 428865 2739 65757 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh* 842356 701116 10381 130859 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 9012 7509 4 1499 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 118846 85292 1679 31875 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 681012 533004 8394 139614 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 671763 556430 6420 108913 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 5101737 4407818 75849 615783 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 6341 6056 74 211 ------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 20046 17984 60 2002 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 289069 249295 1628 36799 ------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 591476 477389 3282 110804 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 282174 217223 3756 61195 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 35354 30598 476 4280 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 19302 16414 210 2678 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 7550 5664 20 1866 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 16150 12687 130 2809 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 534842 439322 2180 93287 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim* 9651 6753 165 2528 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura* 37208 34212 402 2174 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 993159 854805 12327 126027 ------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 22614612 18632331 247888 3756555 ------------------------------------------------------------------ INCREASE BY 30321 334849 5865 31667 ------------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest updates from Chhattisgarh, Sikkim and Tripura as their health bulletins have not been released yet.

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 2,22,96,414 and the death toll at 2,42,362. The ministry said there are 37,36,648 active cases, while 1,83,17,404 people have so far recovered from the infection.

