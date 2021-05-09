Left Menu

Bihar logs 11,259 new COVID-19 cases, 70 fresh fatalities

Seventy more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Bihar raising the states death toll on Sunday to reach 3,282 though a drop in the positivity rate also caused the active caseload to decrease and the recovery rate to improve.According to the state health department, 11,259 fresh cases were reported compared with the recent past when the number of people testing positive, on an average, stood between 13,000 and 15,000 on a daily basis.The number of active cases now stood at 1,10,804, a fall of nearly 5,000 in the past few days.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 09-05-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 22:38 IST
Bihar logs 11,259 new COVID-19 cases, 70 fresh fatalities
Seventy more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Bihar raising the states death toll on Sunday to reach 3,282 though a drop in the positivity rate also caused the active caseload to decrease and the recovery rate to improve.

According to the state health department, 11,259 fresh cases were reported compared with the recent past when the number of people testing positive, on an average, stood between 13,000 and 15,000 on a daily basis.

The number of active cases now stood at 1,10,804, a fall of nearly 5,000 in the past few days. The recovery rate, which remained under 80 per cent for a couple of weeks, has also reached 80.71 per cent.

Altogether 5.91 lakh people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar ever since the pandemic struck in March last year. Out of them, 4.77 lakh have recovered.

The day also saw vaccination for those aged between 18 and 44 years of age getting underway.

Although it was scheduled to begin on May 1, a delay in supply of vials caused the process to be deferred by a week.

The department could not provide the number of people in the aforesaid age-group who received jabs on the inaugural day.

The number of people aged above 45 and those in professions like healthcare, who have been vaccinated in the state, has crossed 80 lakhs.

