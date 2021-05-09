COVID: Noida, Ghaziabad together add 1,518 new cases

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar surged to 317 on Sunday with 10 more fatalities, while nine more people died of the disease in adjoining Ghaziabad, pushing its toll to 326, official data showed on Sunday.

The two districts adjoining Delhi now have a cumulative death toll of 643, according to data released by the state's Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 940 new cases during the period, pushing its tally to 51,767 while the number of active cases in the district rose to 8,265, the data showed.

Ghaziabad logged 578 new cases that pushed its caseload to 46,711 and active cases to 5,782, it showed.

On the brighter side, 1,209 people in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 921 in Ghaziabad were discharged after treatment during the period, taking the overall recoveries to 45,316 and 41,716, respectively.

The mortality rate in Gautam Buddh Nagar stands at 0.58 per cent and the recovery rate at 84.07 per cent, while these figures for Ghaziabad were recorded at 0.68 per cent and 87.22 per cent, respectively, according to the statistics.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP reached 2,33,981 from 2,45,736 on Saturday as the overall recoveries climbed to 12,54,045 and the death toll surged to 15,464 on Sunday, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)