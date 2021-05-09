Left Menu

7,541 new COVID-19 cases in Pune district, 124 patients die

PTI | Pune | Updated: 09-05-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 23:00 IST
7,541 new COVID-19 cases in Pune district, 124 patients die
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Punedistrict reported 7,541 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its infection count to 9,21,159, a health official said on Sunday.

The virus claimed the lives of 124 patients in the district during the day, due to which its death toll reached 14,370, he said.

A total of 4,825 patients were discharged from hospitals.

''Of the total number of new cases in the district, 2,025 were reported from the areas located within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, where the overall tally has gone up to 4,46,564,'' the official said.

Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune city's neighbouring industrial township, reported 2,020 new cases, where the infection tally has now reached 2,30,223, he said.

According to officials, the number of daily cases in the district is steadily on the decline and the count of recoveries is going up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Over 17 crore vaccine doses administered so far in India

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeds the 17 crore mark on Sunday. According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 17,01,53,432 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...

EXPLAINER-Jerusalem tense over evictions and holidays

East Jerusalem has seen nightly clashes during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, with Palestinians pitted against Israeli police and settlers.The issues and the scale of the protests have varied, covering religion, land and politics, but ru...

1 dead, 7 injured in a shooting at a downtown Phoenix hotel

One man was killed and seven other people injured in a shooting inside a downtown Phoenix hotel after an altercation early Sunday, police said.Officers responded to a call about a shooting at the Hyatt Regency Phoenix hotel around 1230 am. ...

Jordan warns Israel against 'barbaric' attacks on mosque -statement

Jordan urged Israel on Sunday to stop what it described as barbaric attacks on worshippers in Jerusalems al Aqsa mosque and said it would step up international pressure. Jordan, which has custodianship of Muslim and Christian sites in Jerus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021