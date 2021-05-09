7,541 new COVID-19 cases in Pune district, 124 patients die

Punedistrict reported 7,541 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its infection count to 9,21,159, a health official said on Sunday.

The virus claimed the lives of 124 patients in the district during the day, due to which its death toll reached 14,370, he said.

A total of 4,825 patients were discharged from hospitals.

''Of the total number of new cases in the district, 2,025 were reported from the areas located within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, where the overall tally has gone up to 4,46,564,'' the official said.

Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune city's neighbouring industrial township, reported 2,020 new cases, where the infection tally has now reached 2,30,223, he said.

According to officials, the number of daily cases in the district is steadily on the decline and the count of recoveries is going up.

