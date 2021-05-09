Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 09-05-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 23:12 IST
Seven more cremation grounds added in Guwahati for COVID-19 deaths

With rising number of COVID-19 deaths in the capital city, the administration has designated seven more crematoriums to dispose bodies of coronavirus patients, officials said on Sunday.

The new grounds will complement the existing four, where the bodies of COVID-19 patients are being cremated at present, a release from the Kamrup Metropolitan district, comprising primarily Guwahati city, said.

Ulubari Electrical Crematorium, Basistha Bhootnath, Botahghuli, Jalukbari, Garigaon Kabarsthan, Jalukbari Kabarsthan and Katahbari Kabarsthan have been designated as the new COVID-19 grounds.

''Concerned circle officers will intimate the management committees of the designated cremation ground about the decision of the administration, and will supervise the cremation process in their respective areas,'' an order by the Kamrup Metropolitan Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu said.

Assam reported 48 more coronavirus deaths and 3,299 fresh cases on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

