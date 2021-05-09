Meghalaya records highest single-day spike of 18 coronavirus

A record single-day spike of 18 COVID-19 fatalities and 418 new cases on Sunday pushed Meghalayas death toll due to the disease to 228 and infection tally to 19,720, a senior health official said.

Fourteen COVID-19 deaths were reported from East Khasi Hills district, three from West Jaintia Hills district, and one in West Garo Hills district, Health Services Director Aman War said.

At present, there are 2,899 active cases in the state.

Since Saturday, 178 people have recuperated from the disease, increasing the number of recoveries to 16,593, the health official said.

The state has tested 4.86 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, he said.

A total of 2.75 lakh people have been inoculated in the state till Saturday, War said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)