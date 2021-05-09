Left Menu

COVID-19: Over 17 crore vaccine doses administered so far in India

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeds the 17 crore mark on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 23:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeds the 17 crore mark on Sunday. According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 17,01,53,432 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the country since the vaccination drive commenced on January 16.

"This include 95,46,871 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 64,71,090 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,39,71,341 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 77,54,283 FLWs (2nd dose), and 20,29,395 for 18-44 years of age group (1st dose). 5,51,74,561 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 65,55,714 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 5,36,72,259 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 1,49,77,918 for above 60 years (2nd Dose)," the ministry said. "A total of 6,71,646 vaccine doses were administered on May 9, which marked 114th day of the vaccination drive," the Ministry said.

Out of the 6,71,646 vaccine doses administered, 3,97,231 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 2,74,415 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine as per a provisional report issued on 8 pm. As many as 2,43,958 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine today and cumulatively 20,29,395 across 30 states/UTs.

Maharashtra has vaccinated 4,35,697 beneficiaries of the 18-44 age group. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

