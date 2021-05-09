Left Menu

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 09-05-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 23:27 IST
Record 180 new COVID deaths in U'khand
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand on Sunday recorded 5,890 fresh COVID-19 cases that took the tally to 2,44,273 while the death toll in the state rose to 3,728 with a record 180 fatalities, according to a health bulletin said.

The earlier recorded highest deaths in a single day was 151 on May 6.

Of the fresh cases, 2,419 were reported from Dehradun district, 919 from Udham Singh Nagar, 733 from Haridwar, 415 from Tehri and 272 from Pauri, the health department bulletin said.

Dehradun also reported the highest (86) of the fresh deaths, it said.

The number of active cases in the state is 74,115, while 1,61,634 people have recovered from the disease till now. During the day, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat also briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the COVID-19 situation in the state over a telephone. ''The prime minister has assured that Uttarakhand will get all necessary support to deal with the pandemic,'' he said Rawat said that the state government is using all its resources to fight COVID-19 and it is getting the support of various organisations. The state will start vaccination of people in the age group of 18-45 years on Monday and the chief minister will launch the drive from Dehradun and Haldwani.

