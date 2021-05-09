COVID: 100 more beds in Greater Noida's GIMS from May 10, another 100 in offing

Amid a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases, the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida said it is increasing its total bed capacity from 250 to 350 starting Monday.

The measure has been taken to further improve the delivery of effective health care to needy COVID patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the hospital, an autonomous institute under the Uttar Pradesh government, said in a statement.

The project was initiated under the aegis of Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) CEO Narendra Bhooshan and in association with HCL Foundation and Delhi-based NGO 'Doctors For You', it added.

For smooth functioning of the hospital, the HCL foundation has provided necessary equipment and logistics for increasing the bed capacity and 'Doctors For You' has provided additional health teams comprising doctors, nurses and paramedical staff who would work round the clock to provide patient care, the institute said.

The inauguration of the newly-added 100 beds would take place on Monday morning, it said.

GIMS Director Dr (Brig) Rakesh Gupta said his hospital has taken this initiative to improve the care of COVID-19 patients and is also planning to add 100 more beds in the near future to take the total bed strength to 450, exclusively for COVID patients, according to the statement.

