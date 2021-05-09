Left Menu

Over 17 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 23:46 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 23:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across the country has exceeded 17 crore, the Union health ministry said on Sunday.

It said 2,43,958 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received their first dose of the vaccine on Sunday and cumulatively 20,29,395 people across 30 states and union territories.

The total number of doses administered across the country so far stands at 17,01,53,432, the ministry said.

The beneficiaries include 95,46,871 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose of the vaccine and 64,71,090 HCWs who have taken the second dose; 1,39,71,341 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 77,54,283 FLWs who have taken the second dose; and 20,29,395 people in the 18-44 age group who have taken the first dose.

Besides, 5,51,74,561 and 65,55,714 beneficiaries in the 45-60 age group have been administered the first and second dose respectively, while 5,36,72,259 and 1,49,77,918 beneficiaries above 60 years have taken the first and second dose respectively.

As many as 6,71,646 vaccine doses were administered on Sunday, the 114th day of the vaccination drive, the ministry said.

''In view of today being a holiday/Sunday, many States and UTs did not organise vaccination sessions,'' the ministry said.

According to provisional data, 3,97,231 beneficiaries were administered the first dose of the vaccine and 2,74,415 were given the second dose, it said, adding that final reports for the day would be completed by late night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

