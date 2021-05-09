Left Menu

Number of intensive care COVID patients in France falls below 5,000

The ministry also said a total of 106,392 people had died in from COVID-19 as of Sunday, up 115. The number of new confirmed infections rose by 9,128 against 9,888 a week earlier, taking the total to 5.78 million. By Sunday, 17.8 million people had received at least one dose of vaccine, accounting for 26.6% of the total population, the health ministry said in a statement.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-05-2021 23:46 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 23:44 IST
Number of intensive care COVID patients in France falls below 5,000
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The number of COVID-19 patients in French intensive care units fell below 5,000 for the first time since March 29 on Sunday in a sign that the third wave of the coronavirus is easing, health ministry data showed.

The number was down for a sixth day in a row at 4,971, against 5,005 the previous day, the ministry said. The ministry also said a total of 106,392 people had died in from COVID-19 as of Sunday, up 115.

The number of new confirmed infections rose by 9,128 against 9,888 a week earlier, taking the total to 5.78 million. The country began its third national lockdown at the end of March to tackle a surge in cases, but under pressure from business and a COVID-weary public, President Emmanuel Macron has begun easing restrictions.

From May 19, France will start relaxing a nightly curfew and allow cafes, bars and restaurants to offer outside service. By Sunday, 17.8 million people had received at least one dose of vaccine, accounting for 26.6% of the total population, the health ministry said in a statement. Some 7.8 million people had received two doses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana extends lockdown by a week till May 17

The Haryana government on Sunday announced extending the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state by a week till May 17.Making the announcement on Twitter, Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said, Mahamari Alert Surkshit Haryana announced f...

Prominent female Saudi activist summoned in relation to case

Saudi Arabias most prominent womens rights activist was summoned by security officials on Sunday and informed of a supreme court decision that ultimately upholds her initial conviction, relatives told The Associated Press.The twists and tur...

People also dying due to fear of COVID-19: UP minister

Uttar Pradesh Medical Education Minister Suresh Khanna on Sunday said that people who test positive for COVID-19 are spreading fear of the disease and that is also causing many deaths.It is everyones responsibility not to spread fear, he to...

Ford recalls 661,000 Explorer SUVs in North America

Ford Motor Co is recalling 661,000 Explorer sport utility vehicles in North America at the request of U.S. regulators because retention pins could loosen and allow roof rail covers to detach from the vehicle. The recall covers 2016 through ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021