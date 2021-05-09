Left Menu

TN govt urges industries to produce medical oxygen under CSR scheme

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-05-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 23:49 IST
TN govt urges industries to produce medical oxygen under CSR scheme

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday made an appeal to various industries in the state to produce medical oxygen under the CSR scheme, following a surge in COVID-19 infections in the state.

Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu said the government has requested JSW, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CPCL), Tamil Nadu Newsprintand Papers Ltd (TNPL) and other entities to expedite measures towards producing medical oxygen in view of an increase in demand.

Tamil Nadu on Sunday recorded an all time high of 28,897 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 13,80,259 while 236 deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 15,648. Thennarasu said the state government proposed to set up a facility to accommodate 300 beds equipped with oxygen support, with the help of CPCL.

''We have also asked companies like Hyundai Motor India, NLC India Ltd to take steps to produce medical oxygen,'' he added.

To a query, he said the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) was planning to set up four oxygen plants in Tamil Nadu while NLC India was mulling establishing three.

Earlier, Chief Minister M K Stalin interacted with industry leaders at a meeting and explained about the measures taken by his government to control the virus spread.

He sought their cooperation for the two-week full lockdown, an official release said.

After listening to the views and demands put forth by the associations, Stalin said his government would make suitable announcements on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing to construct 200-bed hospital in Gorakhpur: UP govt

US-based aircraft maker Boeing has proposed to construct a 200-bed ICU hospital at Vir Bahadur Singh Sports College in Gorakhpur, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Sunday.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the site of the proposed ...

Bengal Imams Association against Eid prayers in large groups

The Bengal Imams Association on Sunday urged members of the Muslim community not to hold Eid prayers in large groups in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases.Chairman of the association, which represents over 26,000 mosques in Bengal, Mohamme...

Haryana extends lockdown by a week till May 17

The Haryana government on Sunday announced extending the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state by a week till May 17.Making the announcement on Twitter, Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said, Mahamari Alert Surkshit Haryana announced f...

Prominent female Saudi activist summoned in relation to case

Saudi Arabias most prominent womens rights activist was summoned by security officials on Sunday and informed of a supreme court decision that ultimately upholds her initial conviction, relatives told The Associated Press.The twists and tur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021