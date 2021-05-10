Left Menu

Assam reports 3,299 new COVID-19 cases, 48 more deaths

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 10-05-2021 00:28 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 00:06 IST
Assam reports 3,299 new COVID-19 cases, 48 more deaths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Assams COVID-19 tally rose to 2,92,368 on Sunday as 3,299 more people tested positive for the infection while 48 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,676, the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The state, however, reported more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases in a single day as 4,045 patients were discharged from hospitals.

Kamrup Metropolitan district reported the highest of 17 deaths, followed by four in Kamrup, three each in Dibrugarh, Karbi Anglong, Sonitpur and Tinsukia, two each in Bongaigaon, Cachar, Jorhat and Lakhimpur, and one each in Barpeta, Dhemaji, Goalpara, Hojai, Nalbari, Sivasagar and Udalguri.

The NHM said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by the COVID-19 virus as they had other ailments too.

With the detection of 3,299 cases against the testing of 36,135 samples for COVID-19 on Sunday, Assam reported a positivity rate of 9.13 per cent for the day, the NHM bulletin said.

The overall positivity rate of the state stands at 3.22 per cent against the testing of 90,76,741 samples so far.

Assam had reported a record 5,756 coronavirus positive cases on Saturday against the testing of 65,140 samples.

Currently, the state has a total of 36,005 active cases.

Out of the new cases, the highest number of 1,346 patients were detected in the state capital, followed by 228 in Dibrugarh, 148 in Tinsukia, and 137 in Kamrup.

In Assam, 2,53,340 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered from the infection.

The NHM further said a total of 30,25,447 doses of anti-Covid vaccines have been administered in the state.

As many as 26,206 beneficiaries received the jabs on Sunday, down from 81,067 on Saturday.

TRENDING

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana extends lockdown by a week till May 17

The Haryana government on Sunday announced extending the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state by a week till May 17.Making the announcement on Twitter, Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said, Mahamari Alert Surkshit Haryana announced f...

Prominent female Saudi activist summoned in relation to case

Saudi Arabias most prominent womens rights activist was summoned by security officials on Sunday and informed of a supreme court decision that ultimately upholds her initial conviction, relatives told The Associated Press.The twists and tur...

People also dying due to fear of COVID-19: UP minister

Uttar Pradesh Medical Education Minister Suresh Khanna on Sunday said that people who test positive for COVID-19 are spreading fear of the disease and that is also causing many deaths.It is everyones responsibility not to spread fear, he to...

Ford recalls 661,000 Explorer SUVs in North America

Ford Motor Co is recalling 661,000 Explorer sport utility vehicles in North America at the request of U.S. regulators because retention pins could loosen and allow roof rail covers to detach from the vehicle. The recall covers 2016 through ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021