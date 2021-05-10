Assam reports 3,299 new COVID-19 cases, 48 more deaths

Assams COVID-19 tally rose to 2,92,368 on Sunday as 3,299 more people tested positive for the infection while 48 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,676, the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The state, however, reported more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases in a single day as 4,045 patients were discharged from hospitals.

Kamrup Metropolitan district reported the highest of 17 deaths, followed by four in Kamrup, three each in Dibrugarh, Karbi Anglong, Sonitpur and Tinsukia, two each in Bongaigaon, Cachar, Jorhat and Lakhimpur, and one each in Barpeta, Dhemaji, Goalpara, Hojai, Nalbari, Sivasagar and Udalguri.

The NHM said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by the COVID-19 virus as they had other ailments too.

With the detection of 3,299 cases against the testing of 36,135 samples for COVID-19 on Sunday, Assam reported a positivity rate of 9.13 per cent for the day, the NHM bulletin said.

The overall positivity rate of the state stands at 3.22 per cent against the testing of 90,76,741 samples so far.

Assam had reported a record 5,756 coronavirus positive cases on Saturday against the testing of 65,140 samples.

Currently, the state has a total of 36,005 active cases.

Out of the new cases, the highest number of 1,346 patients were detected in the state capital, followed by 228 in Dibrugarh, 148 in Tinsukia, and 137 in Kamrup.

In Assam, 2,53,340 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered from the infection.

The NHM further said a total of 30,25,447 doses of anti-Covid vaccines have been administered in the state.

As many as 26,206 beneficiaries received the jabs on Sunday, down from 81,067 on Saturday.