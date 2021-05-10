Left Menu

COVID positive Azam Khan, son shifted to Lucknow hospital from Sitapur jail: Officials

PTI | Sitapur | Updated: 10-05-2021 00:20 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 00:20 IST
COVID positive Azam Khan, son shifted to Lucknow hospital from Sitapur jail: Officials

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Khan have been shifted from the Sitapur jail to a private hospital in Lucknow for coronavirus treatment, officials said on Sunday.

''Azam Khan has tested positive for COVID-19, and has moderate symptoms,'' Medanta Hospital (Lucknow) Director Dr Rakesh Kapoor told PTI.

On May 2, the jail administration tried to convince Azam Khan for treatment at Lucknow's King George's Medical University but the SP leader refused to move out of the jail.

On Sunday, he was convinced and officials confirmed in the evening that he along with his son were headed to Lucknow's Medanta Hospital.

''Azam Khan has fever, and has been kept on four litres of oxygen. His tests are being conducted, and accordingly his treatment will be done. His son is stable,'' Kapoor said.

A team of doctors from the district hospital, including Sitapur CMO Madhu Garola, had examined Azam Khan on Sunday.

Officials from the district administration explained to Azam Khan for a long time the need to take him to Lucknow for better treatment, Deputy Jailor Onkar Pandey said.

Azam Khan and Abdullah were confirmed COVID-19 positive on April 30.

Thirteen other inmates had also tested positive for COVID-19 after they complained of fever and cough on April 29, added the deputy jailor.

Azam Khan, along with his son and wife Tazeen Fatma, was lodged in the jail in February last year in connection with various cases.

The Allahabad High Court had in December granted bail to Tazeen Fatma in all 34 cases registered against her.

TRENDING

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana extends lockdown by a week till May 17

The Haryana government on Sunday announced extending the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state by a week till May 17.Making the announcement on Twitter, Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said, Mahamari Alert Surkshit Haryana announced f...

Prominent female Saudi activist summoned in relation to case

Saudi Arabias most prominent womens rights activist was summoned by security officials on Sunday and informed of a supreme court decision that ultimately upholds her initial conviction, relatives told The Associated Press.The twists and tur...

People also dying due to fear of COVID-19: UP minister

Uttar Pradesh Medical Education Minister Suresh Khanna on Sunday said that people who test positive for COVID-19 are spreading fear of the disease and that is also causing many deaths.It is everyones responsibility not to spread fear, he to...

Ford recalls 661,000 Explorer SUVs in North America

Ford Motor Co is recalling 661,000 Explorer sport utility vehicles in North America at the request of U.S. regulators because retention pins could loosen and allow roof rail covers to detach from the vehicle. The recall covers 2016 through ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021