Brazil registers 38,911 new cases of coronavirus, 1,024 COVID-19 deaths

Brazil registers 38,911 new cases of coronavirus, 1,024 COVID-19 deathsReuters | Brasilia | Updated: 10-05-2021 02:50 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 02:49 IST
Brazil recorded 38,911 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 1,024 fatalities from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.
That raised the total number of confirmed cases in Latin America's largest country to 15,184,790, and the official death toll to 422,340.

