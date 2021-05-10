Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Obama family dog Bo, a 'constant, gentle presence', dies

Former U.S. President Barack Obama's family dog Bo, a male Portuguese Water Dog with a mop of black and white fur who became a familiar playful sight around the White House, has died. Obama announced the death late on Saturday, saying the dog had been "a constant, gentle presence in our lives - happy to see us on our good days, our bad days and everyday in between".

Limetree says no sulfur dioxide near plant, National Guard finds high levels

Limetree Bay said Sunday air quality testing near its U.S. Virgin Islands refinery found zero concentrations of sulfur dioxide, hours after the National Guard said it found elevated levels of the chemical during its own testing. Schools in St. Croix shut for the second time in a month last week after residents smelled an odor, and many reported physical symptoms such as headaches, nausea and burning eyes. Three residents sought medical attention at the local hospital, according to a government health official.

U.S. House Republicans expected to oust Trump critic Cheney despite risk of deepening divisions

Top U.S. Republicans on Sunday sought to portray their expected ouster of Representative Liz Cheney as an act of unity, despite warnings that the move could deepen divisions over former President Donald Trump and sink party hopes in the 2022 elections. In the strongest sign yet that Cheney faces defeat in a party vote expected on Wednesday, the top Republican in the House of Representatives said he would back congresswoman Elise Stefanik to replace the Wyoming Republican as chair of the 212-member House Republican Conference.

U.S. has long way to go to recover from pandemic -commerce secretary

Many Americans are still struggling to return to work after the coronavirus pandemic and last week's lower-than-expected jobs numbers were a reflection of that, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Sunday. "I think we have a long way to go to recover from the pandemic," Raimondo said on CBS' "Face the Nation" program. "There are so many Americans still struggling" and 8 million fewer jobs than there were before the pandemic, she said.

U.S. Southeast braces for fuel price rises after pipeline shutdown

The southeastern United States will be the first to see price rises at the pumps due to the supply disruption caused by the shutdown of the country's top fuel pipeline network - and demand has already picked up as drivers fill their tanks, industry experts said on Sunday. The attack forced Colonial Pipeline to shut down its entire system on Friday. Some smaller lines were restarted Sunday, but Colonial has given no timeline for the restart of its main pipelines.

U.S. turning corner on pandemic, says White House COVID coordinator

The United States is closer to getting the coronavirus pandemic under control and health officials are focused on the next challenge: getting more Americans vaccinated, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said on Sunday. "I would say we are turning the corner," Zients said in an interview with CNN's "State of the Union."

Explainer-Will Colonial fuel pipeline shutdown mean U.S. pump prices rise?

The largest U.S. fuel pipeline system, Colonial Pipeline, shut down on Friday after a cyberattack. Nearly half the fuel consumed in the populous eastern United States passes through the network. WHAT'S THE OUTLOOK FOR PUMP PRICES?

Boyfriend kills 6 people and himself at Colorado birthday party; children survive

A man shot six people to death including his girlfriend before turning the gun on himself early on Sunday at a birthday party in Colorado Springs, Colorado, sparing the children who were present inside a trailer at a mobile home park, officials said. Police arrived to find six people dead plus a seventh who was seriously wounded and died after being taken to a hospital, the statement said.

Knowns and unknowns about the hack at Colonial Pipeline

Ransom-seeking hackers have broken into Colonial Pipeline, prompting the company to shut one of America's major arteries for fuel delivery. Here is a look at what we know, and what we don't, about one of the most disruptive digital shakedown efforts to hit a U.S. company.

Three people, including a 4-year-old, shot in New York's Times Square

Three people including a four-year-old girl were shot in New York City's Times Square after gunfire broke out in a dispute that they were apparently not involved in, the city's top police official said Saturday. Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said a family from Brooklyn had brought the child to Times Square to buy toys. Shea told reporters gathered at Times Square that she and the two other victims - a 23-year-old female tourist from Rhode Island and a 43-year-old woman from New Jersey - did not appear related to one another or to the shooting itself.

