MOIL to set up 350 oxygen bedded COVID care centre in MP

The MOIL Limited will set up 350 oxygen bedded COVID care centre in Madya Pradesh at different locations, said the state government on Sunday.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 10-05-2021 06:43 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 06:43 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The MOIL Limited will set up 350 oxygen bedded COVID care centre in Madya Pradesh at different locations, said the state government on Sunday. "The state government and central government are fighting together against COVID-19. MOIL will set up 350 (oxygen) bedded COVID care centre in Madya Pradesh at different locations. They will also provide us 350 oxygen concentrators and 50 ventilators," Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told ANI.

Earlier on Sunday, Chouhan inspected the COVID Quarantine Center at Nehru Stadium in Bhopal. He said, "Many people have small homes. They cannot quarantine themselves at home. They can stay here. All the arrangements have been made here. They are will be taken care of here."

Madhya Pradesh reported 11,051 fresh COVID-19 cases and 86 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Sunday. With this, the tally of infections reached 6,71,763 in the state. As many as 4,538 patients recovered from the disease in the said period, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,56,430. The new fatalities pushed the COVID death toll in Madhya Pradesh to 6,420. (ANI)

