First of three S.Korea expert panels recommends approval of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 10-05-2021 07:00 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 07:00 IST
The first of three expert panels in South Korea gave its recommendation on Monday for the government to grant approval of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine based on safety and efficacy of the shots in the U.S. phase 3 trial.

The national pharmaceutical panel is scheduled to make its recommendation on Thursday, but the government will wait for a third panel, which has not said when it will reach its conclusion, before deciding whether to grant approval.

