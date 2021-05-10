J-K: COVID positive report not mandatory for admission to coronavirus health facilities

Left Menu

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday said that a positive test for COVID-19 is not mandatory for admission to a COVID health facility following a revised National Policy for Admission in hospitals for a suspect or confirmed COVID-19 patient by the Government of India.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday said that a positive test for COVID-19 is not mandatory for admission to a COVID health facility following a revised National Policy for Admission in hospitals for a suspect or confirmed COVID-19 patient by the Government of India. An order issued by Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, directed all hospitals, under the Government of Jammu and Kashmir including private ones to ensure that they do not ask for a positive test report for admission to a Covid health facility.

"Requirement of a positive test for coronavirus shall not be mandatory for admission to a COVID health facility. A suspect case shall be admitted to the suspect ward of COVID Care Centre(CCC), Dedicated COVID Health Centre or Dedicated COVID Hospital, as the case may be, depending on the medical condition of the person based on a medical assessment," read the order. As per the order, no patient will be refused services on any count, which includes medications such as oxygen or essential drugs even if the patient belongs to a different city.

No patient shall be refused admission on the ground that he/she is not able to produce a valid identity card that does not belong to the city where the hospital is located, said the order. It further said, "Admission to a hospital must be based on need. It should be ensured that beds are not occupied by persons who do not need hospitalisation. Further, the discharge should be strictly in accordance with the revised extant discharge policy in vogue presently." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

