Left Menu

India posts 366,161 new coronavirus cases over last 24 hours

Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-05-2021 09:59 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 09:58 IST
India posts 366,161 new coronavirus cases over last 24 hours
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India's daily rise in coronavirus cases retreated from the 400,000 marks on Monday, while its daily rise in deaths also fell after two straight days of more than 4,000 fatalities.

The health ministry reported 366,161 new COVID-19 infections and 3,754 more deaths. India's total caseload now stands at 22.66 million, with 246,116 deaths.

Also Read: Health News Roundup: Brazil cuts number of vaccines expected to be delivered by 30%; India reports record rise in coronavirus infections and more

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PIL in HC seeks ex-gratia for families of judicial members succumbing to COVID-19

A PIL seeking Rs one crore as ex-gratia to the family of each judicial member who succumbed to COVID-19 and to declare them as frontline warriors was heard on Monday by the Delhi High Court which sought response of the Delhi government.A be...

Afghanistan: 13 civilians killed, 37 wounded in Zabul, Parwan blasts

In separate roadside bomb blasts in Zabul and Parwan provinces at least 13 civilians were killed and 37 wounded on Sunday. Citing Interior Ministry, Tolo News reported that in Zabul, 11 civilians were killed and 28 more were wounded in a ro...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks cheer prospects for low rates, oil rides pipeline outage higher

Stocks rose on Monday amid speculation that interest rates will remain low due to receding inflationary pressure, while oil and gas prices jumped after a cyber attack on a U.S. pipeline operator unnerved markets.MSCIs broadest index of Asia...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Ex-army medics recruited in Indias COVID fightCalls grew for India to impose a nationwide lockdown as new coronavirus cases and deaths held close to record highs on Monday, increas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021