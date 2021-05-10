Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,419 new COVID-19 cases, 334 deaths; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 12,656 and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

EU has not ordered AstraZeneca vaccines beyond June - Commissioner

The European Union has not made any new orders for AstraZeneca vaccines beyond June when their contract ends, European Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Sunday, after the EU signed a deal with Pfizer-BioNTech. Breton also said he expected the costs of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines to be higher than the earlier versions.

First of three South Korea expert panels recommends approval of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

The first of three expert panels in South Korea gave its recommendation on Monday for the government to grant approval of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine based on the safety and efficacy of the shots in the U.S. phase 3 trial. The national pharmaceutical panel is scheduled to make its recommendation on Thursday, but the government will wait for a third panel, which has not said when it will reach its conclusion, before deciding whether to grant approval.

India turns to ex-army medics as COVID surge sparks calls for lockdown

India will recruit hundreds of former army medics to support its overwhelmed healthcare system, the defense ministry said on Sunday, as the country grapples with record COVID-19 infections and deaths amid calls for a complete nationwide lockdown. Some 400 medical officers are expected to serve on contract for a maximum of 11 months, the ministry said in a press release, adding that other defense doctors had also been contacted for online consultations.

India posts 366,161 new coronavirus cases over last 24 hours

India's daily rise in coronavirus cases retreated from the 400,000 marks on Monday, while its daily rise in deaths also fell after two straight days of more than 4,000 fatalities. The health ministry reported 366,161 new COVID-19 infections and 3,754 more deaths. India's total caseload now stands at 22.66 million, with 246,116 deaths.

Russia reports 8,419 new COVID-19 cases, 334 deaths

Russia reported 8,419 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours on Sunday, taking the national tally to 4,880,262. The government coronavirus task force said 334 people had died on the last day, taking the national death toll to 113,326.

Slovak health ministry says Sputnik V doses tested in Hungary satisfactory

A Slovakia health ministry spokeswoman said on Sunday a Hungarian lab has confirmed that the first batch of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccines sent to Slovakia were satisfactory and the government would discuss the next steps with Russia. The tests were carried out in Hungary after Russia had requested additional tests in an EU-certified laboratory, saying the Slovaks had not tested them in such a facility. The Slovak government is considering whether to use the Russian shots in the country of 5.5 million that has been hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak.

COVID-19 cases and deaths fall further in the UK, vaccinations rise

A total of 1,770 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the United Kingdom on Sunday, with the seven-day total of 14,659 cases down by 4.3% compared with the previous seven days. The country recorded two new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test. The seven-day death toll of 67 was down by 39.1% compared with the previous seven days.

India's Cipla to make and sell Eli Lilly's baricitinib to treat COVID-19

Indian drugmaker Cipla Ltd said on Monday it had entered into a licensing agreement with U.S. company Eli Lilly and Co to make and sell Lilly's arthritis drug baricitinib for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. The agreement comes at a time when India is struggling with a catastrophic second wave of the pandemic, leading to an acute shortage of coronavirus medicines such as remdesivir and tocilizumab.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 12,656 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 12,656 to 3,520,329, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday. The reported death toll rose by 127 to 84,775, the tally showed.

China administered total of 317.59 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of May 8

China carried out about 9.36 million vaccinations against COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number administered to 317.59 million, according to data released by the National Health Commission.

