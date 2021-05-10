Left Menu

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 10-05-2021 10:29 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 10:29 IST
Arunachal Pradesh reports 119 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises

Arunachal Pradesh reported 119 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the coronavirus tally in the northeastern state to 20,165, a health department official said on Monday.

The death toll remained at 60 as no fresh fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex region recorded the maximum number of fresh cases at 68, followed by Changlang (13), eight each from Lower Dibang Valley and Papumpare and seven from Tawang, the official said.

Five new cases were also reported from Lohit, three each from Namsai and Lower Subansiri, two from Anjaw and one each from West Kameng and Dibang Valley district respectively, he said.

Of the total new cases, 99 were detected through rapid antigen test, 19 through RT-PCR and 1 through TrueNat method, the SSO said.

Barring 40, all the fresh cases are asymptomatic, Dr Jampa said.

At least 188 people were cured of the disease on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 18,172.

The coronavirus recovery rate now is 90.12 per cent while the active percentage stands at 9.58 and the positivity rate at 5.3 per cent, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 1,933 active COVID-19 cases, Dr Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 567, followed by Lower Dibang Valley (262), Lower Subansiri (123), West Kameng (121), Papumpare (117) and Changlang at 101.

Altogether, 4,82,862 samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 2,231 on Sunday, the SSO said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that 2,87,071 people have been inoculated since the beginning of the vaccination programme in January.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

