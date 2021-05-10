Left Menu

Combining BMI with body shape better predictor of cancer risk

New research being presented online this year suggests that a measure of body shape should be used alongside body mass index (BMI) to help determine the risk of obesity-related cancers.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-05-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 10:41 IST
Combining BMI with body shape better predictor of cancer risk
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

New research being presented online this year suggests that a measure of body shape should be used alongside body mass index (BMI) to help determine the risk of obesity-related cancers. The research was presented at the European Congress on Obesity. BMI is a simple way of measuring body fat from the weight and height of a person. But its reliability is often criticized, because it does not distinguish fat from muscle, or consider where body fat is stored or an individual's sex or age. Similarly, waist circumference takes into account belly fat, which is linked to several health risks including cardiovascular disease, type-2 diabetes, and cancer, but fails to account for height.

A new metric to measure obesity, called 'A body shape index (ABSI), takes into account an individual's age, sex, weight, height, and waist circumference--and it may provide a more accurate estimate of cancer risk than BMI. To explore this further, researchers from the University of Glasgow and the University of Newcastle, combined data from 442,614 participants (average age 56 years) from the UK Biobank prospective cohort who were followed for an average of 8 years, during which 36,961 individuals were diagnosed with cancer.

Participants were broken down into three groups (tertiles) according to their body shape to examine the associations with the risk of 24 different types of cancer, and to examine ABSI and BMI as predictors of cancer risk. Results were adjusted for age, sex, ethnicity, deprivation, education, income, smoking, alcohol consumption, dietary intake, physical activity, and sedentary time. The analysis found that body shape and BMI predicted different obesity-related cancer risks in adults. Specifically, ABSI was linked with an increased risk for three cancers. Participants in the highest ABSI tertile were 38 percent more likely to develop liver cancer, 40 percent more likely to develop lung cancer, and had a 17 percent increased risk of bowel cancer, compared to those in the lowest ABSI tertile, regardless of BMI.

However, researchers found that high ABSI and high BMI combined were linked with an increased risk for seven different types of cancer--uterine, oesophageal, liver, stomach, kidney, bowel, breast cancer. For example, participants in the highest ABSI tertile who were also overweight or obese (BMI 25 kg/m2 or over) were at twice the risk of developing uterine cancer than those with the lowest ABSI and normal BMI. "Our findings underscore the importance of measuring more than just BMI when predicting cancer risk, and suggest that people's body shape may increase their risk of certain cancers", says lead author Dr. Carlos Celis-Morales from the University of Glasgow, UK. "Whatever method you use, being overweight or obese is the single biggest preventable cause of cancer after smoking. More urgent actions are needed to help people maintain healthy body weight and shape throughout their lives, starting at an early age."

Having excess body fat can lead to biological changes that alter levels of sex hormones, such as estrogen and testosterone, cause levels of insulin to rise, and lead to inflammation, all of which have been linked with increased risk of 13 different types of cancer. This is an observational study, so cannot establish cause, and it is not a representative sample of the UK adult population, so the results cannot be generalized to the general population.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PIL in HC seeks ex-gratia for families of judicial members succumbing to COVID-19

A PIL seeking Rs one crore as ex-gratia to the family of each judicial member who succumbed to COVID-19 and to declare them as frontline warriors was heard on Monday by the Delhi High Court which sought response of the Delhi government.A be...

Afghanistan: 13 civilians killed, 37 wounded in Zabul, Parwan blasts

In separate roadside bomb blasts in Zabul and Parwan provinces at least 13 civilians were killed and 37 wounded on Sunday. Citing Interior Ministry, Tolo News reported that in Zabul, 11 civilians were killed and 28 more were wounded in a ro...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks cheer prospects for low rates, oil rides pipeline outage higher

Stocks rose on Monday amid speculation that interest rates will remain low due to receding inflationary pressure, while oil and gas prices jumped after a cyber attack on a U.S. pipeline operator unnerved markets.MSCIs broadest index of Asia...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Ex-army medics recruited in Indias COVID fightCalls grew for India to impose a nationwide lockdown as new coronavirus cases and deaths held close to record highs on Monday, increas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021